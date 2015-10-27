FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru central bank sells $5 mln, first intervention in 2 months
October 27, 2015 / 6:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru central bank sells $5 mln, first intervention in 2 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

LIMA, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $5 million in the local spot market on Tuesday, its first currency intervention in two months, but the sol weakened 0.18 percent ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.

The sol climbed back from steeper losses earlier on Tuesday to finish trading at 3.279/3.287 per dollar, its worst level since late August.

Other Latin American currencies also slipped on investor anxiety before the Fed decision on Wednesday. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chris Reese and Diane Crat)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
