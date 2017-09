(Corrects percent sol weakened by to 0.56/0.63 from 0.66)

LIMA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $40 million in the local spot market on Thursday but the sol weakened by 0.56/0.63 percent to close at 2.886/2.889 per U.S. dollar, its weakest in nearly five years. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)