UPDATE 1-Peru central bank sells $40 mln but sol ends near 5-year low
September 25, 2014 / 7:33 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru central bank sells $40 mln but sol ends near 5-year low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds context)

LIMA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $40 million in the local spot market on Thursday but the sol weakened by 0.56/0.63 percent to close at 2.886/2.889 per U.S. dollar, its weakest in nearly five years.

The central bank intervened with dollar purchases for a second straight day as local demand for greenbacks tracked a global surge.

The dollar index rose to a four-year high of 85.485 before paring some gains to be up 0.25 percent at 85.249.

The sol has slipped by more than 3 percent since the start of 2014, largely on expectations of tightening monetary policy in the United States. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by James Dalgleish)

