LIMA, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank offered to sell dollars in the local spot market on Friday as the sol currency bid largely stable at 2.902 per dollar.

On Thursday the sol weakened 0.28 percent to a new five-year low of 2.901 per dollar as the central bank held off on intervening with dollar sales. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)