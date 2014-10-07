UPDATE 1-Peru's central bank sells $10 million, sol ends at new 5-yr low

(Adds context)

LIMA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank sold $10 million in the local spot market on Tuesday as the sol currency weakened 0.07 percent to finish bidding at 2.905 per dollar, the lowest level in nearly five years.

The sol hit its worst level since November 2009 after the International Monetary Fund cut its forecast for growth in Peru and Latin America this year.

The central bank’s intervention was the latest of several in recent weeks as local demand for dollars has surged on the greenback’s rise globally. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie Adler)