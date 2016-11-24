TABLE-Peru's fiscal deficit swells to 4.4 pct in third quarter

LIMA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Peru's fiscal deficit ballooned to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the third quarter as the current deficit narrowed to 2.3 percent, central bank data showed Thursday.

The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a former investment banker who took office in July, is aiming to trim the annualized fiscal deficit to 3.0 percent by the end of year before cutting it to 2.5 percent in 2017.

The central bank said in September that it expects a 3.8 percent current account deficit in all of 2016 and a 3.4 percent gap next year.

The following is a breakdown of quarterly results:

Q3 Q2 Q3 2015 Curr -2.3 -3.5 -5.1 Acct as Pct of GDP Curr -1.140 -1.744 -2.472 Acct bln bln bln balance in dollars Fiscal -4.4 -0.2 -3.2 balance as Pct of GDP