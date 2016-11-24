FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
TABLE-Peru's fiscal deficit swells to 4.4 pct in third quarter
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 24, 2016 / 11:10 PM / 9 months ago

TABLE-Peru's fiscal deficit swells to 4.4 pct in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Peru's fiscal deficit ballooned to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product in the third quarter as the current deficit narrowed to 2.3 percent, central bank data showed Thursday.

The government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, a former investment banker who took office in July, is aiming to trim the annualized fiscal deficit to 3.0 percent by the end of year before cutting it to 2.5 percent in 2017.

The central bank said in September that it expects a 3.8 percent current account deficit in all of 2016 and a 3.4 percent gap next year.

The following is a breakdown of quarterly results:

Q3 Q2 Q3 2015 Curr -2.3 -3.5 -5.1 Acct as Pct of GDP Curr -1.140 -1.744 -2.472 Acct bln bln bln balance in dollars Fiscal -4.4 -0.2 -3.2 balance as Pct of GDP

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.