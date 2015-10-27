FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru sets MS+190bp final spread on EUR1.1bn bond
October 27, 2015

Peru sets MS+190bp final spread on EUR1.1bn bond

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 27 (IFR) - Peru launched on Tuesday a EUR1.1bn long 10-year bond at mid-swaps plus 190bp as it prepared to price its first euro bond in over 10 years.

Order books of EUR3.8bn allowed leads BBVA, BNP Paribas and JP Morgan to tighten pricing up to 30bp over the course of the day.

After initially testing investor appetite with talk of mid-swaps plus 215bp-220bp, leads set final guidance at 205bp-210bp.

Peru is rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

