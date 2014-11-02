FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru cenbank lowers bank reserve requirements to spur lending
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Peru cenbank lowers bank reserve requirements to spur lending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Sunday it lowered local currency bank reserve requirements to 10 percent from 10.5 percent, a move aimed at increasing liquidity in the country’s financial system as the economy slows.

“This policy of flexibility seeks to facilitate an adequate amount of cash for the financial system at a time of lower deposit growth in local currency,” the bank said in a statement.

The monetary authority has been on a program of freeing local private bank reserves since June of last year, when the requirement stood at 20 percent.

Peru’s economy is expected to grow about 3 percent this year versus 5.8 percent in 2013, according to official estimates.

Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.