FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru to issue $1.33 billion in sovereign bonds in 2015
Sections
Featured
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
IMMIGRATION policy
Trump administration red tape tangles up visas for skilled foreigners, data shows
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
World
Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies going 'soft' on military
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
Technology
Uber reviews Asia business amid U.S. bribery probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 28, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Peru to issue $1.33 billion in sovereign bonds in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Peru will issue 3.8 billion soles ($1.33 billion) worth of sovereign bonds next year to finance investment projects, the government said on Thursday.

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that Peru will incur, in total, domestic debt equivalent to about 7.53 billion soles ($2.6 billion) in 2015, and will raise up to $2.16 billion from foreign loans.

President Ollanta Humala has proposed raising the 2015 budget by 12 percent next year, with half of the increase going toward health and education improvements, the Finance Ministry said.

The draft budget will be sent to Congress in coming days, the ministry said.

$1 = 2.849 soles (Reporting my Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.