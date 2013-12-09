FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru economy to grow 5.6 pct in 4th quarter-cenbank chief
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 9, 2013 / 7:16 PM / 4 years ago

Peru economy to grow 5.6 pct in 4th quarter-cenbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy is set to grow 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter, slower than previously forecast, the country’s central bank president Julio Velarde said on Monday during a visit to neighboring Chile.

The central bank had estimated in October that the economy would likely expand between 6.2 percent and 6.3 percent in the last three months of 2013.

Peru is a top global exporter of copper, gold and silver, but weaker mineral prices and softer demand from China have dampened economic growth this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.