a year ago
TABLE-Peru posts 0.2 pct fiscal deficit in Q2-cenbank
August 18, 2016 / 11:40 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Peru posts 0.2 pct fiscal deficit in Q2-cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Peru posted a fiscal deficit
 equal to 0.2 percent of gross domestic product in
the second quarter but registered a smaller current account
deficit from the same period a year ago, the
central bank said Thursday.
    The government, which tends to spend more heavily in the
second half of the year, has forecast a fiscal deficit of 3
percent by the end of 2016 and a 2.5 percent gap in 2017.
 
    Following is a breakdown of the results:
    
             Q2          Q1          Q2 2015
 Current     -3.7        -5.1        -4.5
 account                             
 balance as                          
 pct of GDP                          
 Fiscal      -0.2        +1.6        +0.8
 balance as                          
 pct of GDP                          
 
 (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by David
Gregorio)

