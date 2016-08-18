TABLE-Peru posts 0.2 pct fiscal deficit in Q2-cenbank

LIMA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Peru posted a fiscal deficit equal to 0.2 percent of gross domestic product in the second quarter but registered a smaller current account deficit from the same period a year ago, the central bank said Thursday. The government, which tends to spend more heavily in the second half of the year, has forecast a fiscal deficit of 3 percent by the end of 2016 and a 2.5 percent gap in 2017. Following is a breakdown of the results: Q2 Q1 Q2 2015 Current -3.7 -5.1 -4.5 account balance as pct of GDP Fiscal -0.2 +1.6 +0.8 balance as pct of GDP (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by David Gregorio)