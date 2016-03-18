FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Peru cenbank trims 2017 growth outlook, still sees 4 pct in 2016
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 18, 2016 / 3:51 PM / a year ago

CORRECTED-Peru cenbank trims 2017 growth outlook, still sees 4 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to say the central bank trims 2017, not 2016)

LIMA, March 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank trimmed its view of economic growth in 2017 to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent in a quarterly report on Friday but left its outlook for this year unchanged at 4.0 percent.

The bank also forecast a smaller trade deficit for this year - $1.74 billion instead of the $2.57 billion estimate forecast in December. But it now sees a $713 million trade deficit next year, up from $588 million previously. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.