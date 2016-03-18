CORRECTED-Peru cenbank trims 2017 growth outlook, still sees 4 pct in 2016

(Corrects headline to say the central bank trims 2017, not 2016)

LIMA, March 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank trimmed its view of economic growth in 2017 to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent in a quarterly report on Friday but left its outlook for this year unchanged at 4.0 percent.

The bank also forecast a smaller trade deficit for this year - $1.74 billion instead of the $2.57 billion estimate forecast in December. But it now sees a $713 million trade deficit next year, up from $588 million previously. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)