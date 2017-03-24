LIMA, March 24 Peru's central bank slashed its forecast for economic growth this year to 3.5 percent from 4.3 percent in its previous estimate in December, and said in a quarterly report on Friday that it expects the government to post a bigger fiscal deficit.

The central bank said it expects the fiscal deficit to widen to 2.8 percent this year from 2.6 percent in 2016, though the government has set a 2.5 percent target for 2017. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo, Writing By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)