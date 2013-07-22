FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's central bank loosens deposit rules to boost liquidity
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 22, 2013 / 11:10 PM / 4 years ago

Peru's central bank loosens deposit rules to boost liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, July 22 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank on Monday said it was loosening reserve requirements for banks to encourage financial transactions in the local sol currency as economic growth slows on weak mineral exports.

The rules, which will go into effect Aug. 1, include lower average and marginal reserve rates on bank accounts denominated in soles and in dollars, and are intended to “favor financial intermediation, especially in soles,” the central bank said in a statement.

The central bank raised banking reserve requirements several times in 2012 and early this year to curb heavy capital inflows that pushed the sol to a 16-year high.

The sol has weakened more than 9 percent against the dollar so far this year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.