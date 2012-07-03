REFILE-Peru central bank may find itself short of directors

* Three directors have either stepped down or slated to soon leave

* Central bank would be left with minimum quorum to set policy

LIMA, July 3 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank could find itself with only four of seven directors at the end of this month, a central bank official said on Tuesday, a situation that could potentially hinder its ability to set policy.

Congress should have named three new directors to the board months ago, but its nominations have been stalled by infighting among political parties.

That has left three directors serving on an interim basis since shortly after President Ollanta Humala took office a year ago.

Of those interim directors, Beatriz Boza has stepped down, Alfonso Lopez is expected to quit later this month, and Abel Salinas is on leave.

The central bank’s rules say four directors must be present at a meeting for there to be a quorum, but exceptions can be made and policy can be set by a special committee of three directors.

With the vacancies, if any of the remaining members are sick, are absent for any reason, the bank may not be able to proceed.

Julio Velarde, the president of the central bank, in May chastised Congress for failing to uphold a constitutional mandate to quickly nominate three directors to the board.

Congress has also dragged its feet on putting forth nominations for posts at the country’s Constitutional Tribunal and human rights agency.

The new central bank directors nominated by Congress would join three technocrats - Jose Gallardo, Luis Arias and Jaime Serida - who were nominated by Humala in October.

The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for more than a year as the economy grows near its potential. Inflation shows signs of easing back into the central bank’s 1-3 percent target range.

Peru’s potential growth rate - usually defined as the fastest an economy could grow without sparking inflation - is around 6.5 percent.