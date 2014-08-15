FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's central bank surprises by buying $10 mln, sol ends weaker
#Market News
August 15, 2014 / 6:55 PM / 3 years ago

Peru's central bank surprises by buying $10 mln, sol ends weaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank surprised traders by buying $10 million in local spot market on Friday and the sol currency weakened 0.29/0.36 percent to end trading at 2.802/2.804 per dollar.

The central bank offered to buy dollars as the sol was weakening.

It is unclear why the central bank, which usually seeks to counter volatility, would seek dollars while the sol was slipping.

Several traders said they were unsure what drove the decision.

Earlier on Friday, the government reported that the economy grew by just 0.3 percent in June, a figure well below market expectations.

The central bank has not intervened in the spot market since May 29, which was its first dollar purchase in a year. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
