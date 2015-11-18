FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru central bank widens view of 2015, 2016 current account gaps
November 18, 2015 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Peru central bank widens view of 2015, 2016 current account gaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank widened its view of this year’s current account deficit to 3.6 percent of gross domestic product from its previous forecast, in September, for a 3.2 percent gap, the bank’s general manager Renzo Rossini said on Wednesdsay.

Next year the current account deficit will likely narrow to 3.5 percent of GDP instead of the 3.1 percent prevously forecast, Rossini said in a presentation at a Thomson Reuters forum. (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

