Peru sells domestic bonds at lowest rates ever
October 18, 2012 / 6:27 PM / 5 years ago

Peru sells domestic bonds at lowest rates ever

LIMA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s treasury sold domestic bonds on Thursday at historically low yields, a reflection of growing demand for the government’s paper from local and foreign investors, officials said.

Peru placed 75 million soles ($29 million) of 30-year paper due in 2042 at 5.35 percent, and 147 million soles of 10-year paper due in 2023 at 4.46 percent, traders said.

The Andean country’s economy is forecast to grow 6 percent this year, the fastest pace in South America, with low inflation and a healthy fiscal surplus.

