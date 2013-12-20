FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's central bank raises its view of 2013 fiscal surplus
December 20, 2013 / 4:50 PM / 4 years ago

Peru's central bank raises its view of 2013 fiscal surplus

LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank raised its view of this year’s fiscal surplus to 0.6 percent of gross domestic product from the 0.4 percent it estimated in September, the bank said in a quarterly report on Friday.

The bank held its forecast for this year’s current account deficit at 4.9 percent of GDP but next year it sees a slightly wider current account gap at 4.6 percent of GDP instead of 4 percent.

In 2014 the Andean country will likely post a fiscal surplus equal to 0.1 percent of GDP, the bank said, repeating its most recent estimate.

