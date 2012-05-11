UPDATE 1-Peru economy likely grew 6 pct in Q1 -central bank

* Peru economy also expected to grow 6 pct in 2012

* Trade surplus expanded 11 pct in Q1 (Updates Reuters poll estimate for March growth)

LIMA, May 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely grew 6 percent in the first quarter of 2012, cooling from blistering 8.8 percent growth in the same period a year earlier, the central bank said on Friday.

Fallout from the European debt crisis has cooled the global economy including Peru, one of Latin America’s fastest-growing economies in recent years thanks to strong metals sales and more recently to a boom in domestic consumption and lending.

Peru’s finance minister and central bank president both expect gross domestic product (GDP) to expand by 6 percent for the year, beating official forecasts though slowing from last year’s 6.92 percent expansion.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect data to be released on Tuesday to show the Andean country’s economy finished out the quarter with 6. 2 pe rcent growth in March.

“The way GDP is evolving, we see growth of around 6 percent in the first quarter,” said Adrian Armas the central bank’s research director in a conference call.

February economic growth was a faster-than-expected 7.18 percent, helped by a 30 percent increase in government spending that boosted construction.

The central bank also said Peru’s trade surplus expanded 11 percent to $2.1 billion in the first quarter of 2012 from the same period a year earlier, helped by strong metals sales.

The surplus shrank 33 percent to $584 million in March from the year ago figure of $871 million, however.

Peru is the world’s No. 2 copper and silver producer and the sixth-largest gold producer. Minerals account for 60 percent of its exports. (Reporting by Patricia Velez and Marco Aquino; Editing by David Gregorio and M.D. Golan)