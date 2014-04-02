FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru's economy likely picked up to grow 5.2 pct in Feb -central bank
April 2, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru's economy likely picked up to grow 5.2 pct in Feb -central bank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds quote from central bank president, context)

LIMA, April 2 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely expanded by 5.2 percent in February compared to the same month a year earlier - a faster pace than January’s 4.23 percent year-on-year expansion, the president of the central bank said on Wednesday.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde has said he expects more robust economic expansions in coming months after a dip in mineral output dampened growth in the first month of 2014.

“In February we’re expecting growth of 5.2 percent and the indicators we have are really positive,” Velarde told reporters after an event.

Official economic growth figures for February will be released on April 15.

Last year the Andean country’s economy slowed to expand 5 percent as its crucial mineral exports tumbled and domestic demand softened. In 2012 the economy grew by 6.3 percent.

The central bank and government have said they expect gross domestic product to rise by around 6 percent this year as the economy rebounds on stronger mineral output and exports. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

