UPDATE 1-Peru's economy likely picked up to grow 5.2 pct in Feb -central bank

LIMA, April 2 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely expanded by 5.2 percent in February compared to the same month a year earlier - a faster pace than January’s 4.23 percent year-on-year expansion, the president of the central bank said on Wednesday.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde has said he expects more robust economic expansions in coming months after a dip in mineral output dampened growth in the first month of 2014.

“In February we’re expecting growth of 5.2 percent and the indicators we have are really positive,” Velarde told reporters after an event.

Official economic growth figures for February will be released on April 15.

Last year the Andean country’s economy slowed to expand 5 percent as its crucial mineral exports tumbled and domestic demand softened. In 2012 the economy grew by 6.3 percent.

