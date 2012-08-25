Peru says GDP grows 6.1 pct in 2nd quarter

LIMA, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 6.1 percent in the second quarter from the same period a year ago, official data showed on Friday, and the country is on track to show the strongest growth in Latin America this year.

The latest data from Peru’s statistics agency was in line with previously released monthly growth figures. It said the economy also grew 6.1 percent in the first quarter and 6.1 percent in the first half of this year.

Domestic demand grew 8.7 percent in the second quarter and government spending rose 9.4 percent as President Ollanta Humala’s administration tries to spend a thick public sector fiscal cushion that hit 7 percent of GDP in the first quarter.

Growth for all of 2012 is widely expected to be near 6 percent as strong domestic demand and government spending offsets slumping prices for Peru’s mineral exports. Exports fell 3 percent in the second quarter.