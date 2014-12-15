UPDATE 1-Peru Oct economic growth likely slowed to 2.4 pct -minister

(Adds comment from finance minister, context)

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely slowed to grow by 2.4 percent in October from the same month a year ago, a pace in line with analysts’ estimates, the finance minister said on Monday.

Alonso Segura added in a televised interview that November’s year-on-year expansion could be even slower than 2.4 percent, and that in all of 2014 the economy will likely have grown by around 2.7 percent.

Peru’s economy has slowed sharply this year to its weakest pace since 2009 on a mining slump and ebbing private investment.

The official figure for October’s expansion will be released at around 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) Monday. Analysts expect a 2.35 percent growth rate in October, according the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

In September the economy expanded by 2.68 percent compared with a year ealier, the strongest monthly expansion since March.