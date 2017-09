LIMA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance minister said on Thursday that the nation’s economy will likely grow by about 4.8 percent in 2015, revising down his December forecast for an expansion of between 5 and 5.5 percent.

Alonso Segura added that the economy probably grew by about 2.4 percent in all of 2014. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)