FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru cuts 2015 growth outlook to 4.2 pct from 4.8 pct -newspaper
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 11, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Peru cuts 2015 growth outlook to 4.2 pct from 4.8 pct -newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, March 11 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance ministry has cut its estimate for economic growth this year to 4.2 percent from the 4.8 percent it forecast in January, a local newspaper reported on Monday.

The daily newspaper El Comercio attributed the number to Fernando Figueroa, director of macroeconomic forecasts at the finance ministry. It gave no reason for the cut, but mining, a major industry in Peru, has been hit by weak metals prices.

Officials at the ministry were not immediately available to confirm the number.

Gross domestic product rose 2.35 percent last year, a sharp slowdown from annual rates that topped 6 percent during a decade-long mining boom. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.