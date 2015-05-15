FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Peru cenbank says April growth likely 'well above' 2.68 pct
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Six die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Six die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 15, 2015 / 5:50 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Peru cenbank says April growth likely 'well above' 2.68 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote from central bank, context)

LIMA, May 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday that April’s year-on-year economic expansion was likely higher than the 2.68 percent reading registered in March.

“We think that GDP growth in the month of April is going to be above - well above - growth observed in March because of the recovery in primary sectors,” the central bank’s chief economist Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call.

Economic growth likely continued to accelerate on a rebound in mining and fishing, he said.

The central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.25 percent on Thursday as the currency trades around a six-year low. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Ted Botha)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.