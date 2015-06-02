FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's economy likely grew by about 4 pct in April-finmin
June 2, 2015 / 2:05 PM / 2 years ago

Peru's economy likely grew by about 4 pct in April-finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, June 2 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance minister said on Tuesday that the economy is recovering from a sharp slowdown over the past year and likely grew by around 4 percent in April from the same month a year earlier.

In March, growth had picked up to 2.68 percent, the first sign of a rebound in months.

“The economy is already in a stage of recovery,” Finance Minister Alonso Segura said on local broadcaster RPP. “In March it grew 2.7 percent and in April it is expected...that it is closer to 4 percent.”

Official growth data for April is scheduled for release mid-May.

Reporting By Marco Aquino, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
