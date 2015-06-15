UPDATE 2-Mining spurs fastest Peru economic growth in 13 months in April

(Adds details on April growth, annual growth rate, context)

LIMA, June 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy expanded by 4.25 percent in April from the same month a year earlier on a surge in mining activity, the fastest growth rate in 13 months, state statistics agency Inei said on Monday.

The figure was slightly under the 4.5 percent reading forecast in a Reuters poll.

The central bank had forecast growth of between 4.2 percent and 4.7 percent in April as an economic recovery the bank says is underway after a year-long slowdown gained traction.

The uptick in April was led by a 18.15 percent year-on-year rise in mining activity, the strongest monthly increase in this key sector of Peru’s economy since 2008, Inei said.

Fishing activity jumped 154 percent, manufacturing rose 6.10 percent and retail 3.53 percent. But construction shrank 8.57 percent and agriculture slipped 2.22 percent.

In the 12 months through April, the economy expanded by 1.74 percent from the same period a year earlier, Inei said.

Expansion this year through April has been 2.39 percent. The government and central bank have said gross domestic product will likely rise by about 4 percent in 2015.

The economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in April from March, Inei said.