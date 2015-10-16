FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's economy likely grew by at least 3 pct in September -finmin
October 16, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Peru's economy likely grew by at least 3 pct in September -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy likely grew by at least 3 percent in September from the same month a year earlier, the finance minister was quoted as saying in the state newspaper on Friday.

Alonso Segura could not immediately be reached to confirm the accuracy of the quotes in El Peruano.

Official growth data for September is scheduled for release Nov. 13.

The economy slowed in August from previous months, expanding 2.57 percent on the year.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

