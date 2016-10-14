FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Peru's economy grew 5.52 pct in August from year ago-govt
October 14, 2016 / 3:56 PM / in a year

UPDATE 1-Peru's economy grew 5.52 pct in August from year ago-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, context)

LIMA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew by a faster-than-expected 5.52 percent in August from a year ago on the back of surging copper output and recovering construction and manufacturing activity, the government said Friday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 4.95 percent rise in economic activity in August.

The official result for August marked the fastest monthly expansion since February, bringing the annualized growth rate to 4.27 percent, state statistics agency Inei said.

Peru’s mining-fueled economy grew 4.23 percent in the first eight months of the year from the same period a year ago, helped by soaring copper production from new and expanded mines.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

