7 months ago
Peru says economy may grow by 3.8 pct instead of 4.8 pct in 2017
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 9:35 PM / 7 months ago

Peru says economy may grow by 3.8 pct instead of 4.8 pct in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Peru's economy might grow by 3.8 percent instead of 4.8 percent this year as a massive graft scandal slows public work projects and deters new investments, the country's finance minister said on Wednesday.

Alfredo Thorne told a press conference that the government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski was preparing new measures to offset the impacts on the economy from an ongoing inquiry into bribes that Brazilian engineering conglomerate Odebrecht has acknowledged distributing to win contracts in Peru over a decade-long period. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by David Gregorio)

