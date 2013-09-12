CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Peru economic growth likely above 5 pct in July, Aug. -cbank

(Corrects headline and 1st sentence to show forecast growth of above 5 pct for July and less than that in Aug, instead of forecast growth for July and Aug of less than the 4.4 pct rate posted in June. Months and forecast also corrected in 3rd paragraph.)

LIMA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy probably grew a little more than 5 percent year-on-year in July, and August’s expansion will likely come in slightly under that, the central bank said on Thursday.

The economy, which has expanded at an average annual rate of 6.5 percent over the past decade, has slowed more than expected this year as mineral exports have fallen on weaker demand and lower prices.

Peru’s economy clocked a 5.07 percent expansion in the first six months of this year.

August’s expansion “is probably going to be somewhat less than July‘s,” Central Bank President Julio Velarde said at a press conference, adding that the economy in July would likely grow by a little over 5 percent.

Velarde also said annual inflation will probably cool to end this year at around 3 percent, within the bank’s 1-3 percent target range.

The central bank has cut its 2013 growth view for 2013 to between 5.5 and 6 percent from its previous forecast of 6.1 percent.

Last year the economy expanded 6.3 percent, one of the fastest rates in the region.

Inflation in the 12 months through August rose to 3.28 percent - above the central bank’s target ceiling for the second month in a row. Analysts have said rising prices are mostly driven by supply and not demand factors.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the central bank to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 28th month in a row later on Thursday.