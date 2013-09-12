FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Peru August economic growth likely weaker than July's -cenbank
September 12, 2013 / 9:14 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Peru August economic growth likely weaker than July's -cenbank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first sentence to show that central bank was comparing August to July, not July to June. In first sentence, deletes reference to 4.4 percent growth rate in June.)

LIMA, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy in August likely expanded slightly less year-on-year than in July compared with the same months last year, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Thursday.

Velarde also said that annual inflation in Peru will likely cool to end this year at around 3 percent, within the central bank’s 1-3 percent target range. (Reporting by Patricia Velez)

