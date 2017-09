LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank slashed its official view of this year’s economic expansion to 5.1 percent, down from its forecast in September of 5.5 percent, the bank said in a quarterly report on Friday.

This year’s trade deficit will also likely be smaller than previously forecast - $396 million instead of the $666 million gap it estimated in its last report.

The central bank also revised down its forecast for economic growth in 2014 to 6 percent instead of 6.2 percent.