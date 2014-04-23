FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru central bank cuts 2014 GDP growth forecast to 5.5 pct on weak mining
April 23, 2014

Peru central bank cuts 2014 GDP growth forecast to 5.5 pct on weak mining

LIMA, April 22 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank slashed its forecast for this year’s economic expansion to 5.5 percent from its previous estimate of 6 percent because mining activity will likely be weaker than expected, the bank’s president said late on Tuesday.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde also said that the monetary authority revised its view of the fiscal surplus in 2014 upward to 0.4 percent of gross domestic product from the 0.1 estimate given in December. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Eric Walsh)

