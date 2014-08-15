FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru central bank trimming its 2014 growth outlook from 4.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2014 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Peru central bank trimming its 2014 growth outlook from 4.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank is going to trim its 4.4 percent forecast for this year’s economic expansion to a lower figure following weaker-than-expected growth in recent months, the bank’s president said late on Thursday.

Central Bank President Julio Velarde said the revision would not likely be big, but that it is needed after unusually slow growth in the second quarter.

In April the economy expanded 2 percent and in May 1.84 percent on the year - the slowest monthly expansions since 2009 when Peru was recovering from the global financial crisis.

Velarde said that growth in June was also likely weak but that it would not mark a contraction.

Growth data for June is scheduled to be released on Friday.

Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.