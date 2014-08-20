CORRECTED-Peru central bank cutting 2014 growth view to 4 pct - newspaper

(Corrects official estimate of fourth-quarter growth to 5.6 percent from 6.6 percent in third and fourth paragraphs)

LIMA, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank is trimming its forecast for economic growth this year to 4 percent from its previous estimate of 4.4 percent, a top official at the bank said on Wednesday, according to a newspaper report.

The full-year growth estimate, which the local daily El Comercio attributed to the bank’s general manager Renzo Rossini, was deemed accurate by another bank official.

The central bank expects the economy to grow 3.4 percent in the third quarter and 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter compared with their year-earlier periods, the official said, confirming part of El Comercio’s report.

El Comercio reported that Rossini estimated a 6.6 percent expansion in the fourth quarter, but the central bank official said that was wrong.

The economy expanded just 0.3 percent in June compared with a year earlier, the weakest pace in five years as mining and manufacturing activity fell. Growth in the first half of 2014 slowed to 3.3 percent from the same period in 2013.

In July the central bank forecast 2014 economic growth at 4.4 percent, a reduction from an earlier estimate of 5.5 percent.

The bank will publish a report with updated forecasts of key economic indicators in October. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes Editing by W Simon)