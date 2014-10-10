FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's central bank sees growth in August at around 1.16 pct
#Market News
October 10, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Peru's central bank sees growth in August at around 1.16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank said on Friday that economic growth in August was likely “similar to” July’s 1.16 percent year-on-year expansion.

The central bank and government have previously said that July probably marked the start of the country’s economic recovery from its weakest growth rate in five years.

Economic activity likely picked up in September, said Adrian Armas, the central bank’s chief economist.

“In the month of September we do think there will be a recovery,” Armas said on a conference call with reporters. “We certainly should expect a greater rate of growth in gross domestic product for September” than for August and July.

Official growth figures for August will be released on Wednesday.

Reporting By Patricia Velez; Editing by Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
