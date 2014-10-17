FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru's central bank cuts growth estimates for 2014, 2015
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 17, 2014 / 5:06 PM / 3 years ago

Peru's central bank cuts growth estimates for 2014, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank slashed its official view of this year’s economic expansion to 3.1 percent from its July estimate of 4.4 percent and said it now expects a weaker economic rebound in 2015.

Next year the economy will likely grow by 5.5 percent, the central bank said in a quarterly report, revising down its previous forecast for a 6 percent expansion.

The central bank also upped its estimate for this year’s trade deficit to $3 billion from its previous view of $2.6 billion, and trimmed its view of the current account deficit to 4.7 percent of gross domestic product from 4.8 percent.

At the end of 2014 the annual inflation rate will likely be 3 percent, the central bank said, raising its previous estimate of 2.8 percent.

The central bank aims to keep inflation between 1 and 3 percent. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.