Peru's central bank cuts growth estimates for 2014, 2015

LIMA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Peru’s central bank slashed its official view of this year’s economic expansion to 3.1 percent from its July estimate of 4.4 percent and said it now expects a weaker economic rebound in 2015.

Next year the economy will likely grow by 5.5 percent, the central bank said in a quarterly report, revising down its previous forecast for a 6 percent expansion.

The central bank also upped its estimate for this year’s trade deficit to $3 billion from its previous view of $2.6 billion, and trimmed its view of the current account deficit to 4.7 percent of gross domestic product from 4.8 percent.

At the end of 2014 the annual inflation rate will likely be 3 percent, the central bank said, raising its previous estimate of 2.8 percent.

The central bank aims to keep inflation between 1 and 3 percent.