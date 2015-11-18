FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru cenbank expects 3.9 pct growth in Q4, 3 pct in all of 2015
November 18, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Peru cenbank expects 3.9 pct growth in Q4, 3 pct in all of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy will likely grow by 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier and end the year with an expansion of about 3 percent, a central bank official said.

The central bank had previously forecast 2015 full-year growth at 3.1 percent.

Renzo Rossini, general manager of the central bank, added in a presentation at a Reuters forum that gross domestic product will likely rise 4.2 percent in 2016, unless the weather pattern El Nino turns out to be disastrous.

Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes

