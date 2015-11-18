Peru cenbank expects 3.9 pct growth in Q4, 3 pct in all of 2015

LIMA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy will likely grow by 3.9 percent in the fourth quarter from the same period a year earlier and end the year with an expansion of about 3 percent, a central bank official said.

The central bank had previously forecast 2015 full-year growth at 3.1 percent.

Renzo Rossini, general manager of the central bank, added in a presentation at a Reuters forum that gross domestic product will likely rise 4.2 percent in 2016, unless the weather pattern El Nino turns out to be disastrous.