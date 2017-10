LIMA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 6.83 percent in November from the same month a year earlier on surging domestic demand, official data showed on Monday.

The Andean country’s economy is forecast to have grown about 6.3 percent in 2012, the fastest pace in South America.

The economy grew 6.4 percent in the first 11 months of 2012 from the same period a year earlier.