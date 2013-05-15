Peru's economy grows 3.01 pct in March on year

LIMA, May 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 3.01 percent in March from the same period a year ago, official data showed on Wednesday in a result that was weaker than expected.

Economists surveyed in a Reuters poll had forecast growth of 4.65 percent as holidays cut into work days during the month.

Peru’s government has said the economy will grow about 6.3 percent this year, one of the fastest paces in Latin America, though some private-sector economists have started to trim their forecasts as the global economy sours.