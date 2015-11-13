FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's economy grew 2.95 pct in Sept on year -govt
November 13, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Peru's economy grew 2.95 pct in Sept on year -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 2.95 percent in September from the same month a year ago on surging copper output, the government said Friday, below expectations for the second month in a row.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 3.3 percent expansion and the central bank and finance ministry said they expected a rate of at least 3 percent.

The economy expanded by 2.57 percent in the first nine months of 2015 and 2.19 percent in the past 12 months through September, from the same periods a year earlier, Inei said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)

