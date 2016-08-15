FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's economy grew 3.63 pct in June from year ago-govt
#Market News
August 15, 2016

Peru's economy grew 3.63 pct in June from year ago-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Peru's economy grew by 3.63 percent in June from the same month a year ago, as surging copper output offset a drop in construction and manufacturing activity, state statistics agency Inei said Monday.

The annualized growth rate and the year-on-year economic expansion registered this year both came in at 4 percent in June, Inei said. A Reuters poll had forecast a 3.7 percent year-on-year monthly expansion in June. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes, Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

