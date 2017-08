LIMA, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Peru's economy likely grew by about 4 percent in September from the same month a year ago and by "somewhat more than" 4 percent in the first nine months of 2016 from the same period in 2015, the central bank said Friday.

The central bank's chief economist Adrian Armas added that August's 5.5 percent year-on-year economic expansion was "exceptional" and that the bank expected more moderate growth rates going forward. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)