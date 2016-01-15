Peru economy grew by faster-than-expected 4 pct in Nov-govt

LIMA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew a faster-than-expected 3.96 percent in November from the same month a year earlier thanks to an ongoing surge in copper production and a rebound in fishing, state statistics agency Inei said Friday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 3.7 percent year-on-year pace. The official reading was the second fastest monthly expansion so far in 2015.

The annualized growth rate in November rose to 2.56 percent and the expansion registered so far in 2015 climbed to 2.74 percent from the same 11-month period in 2014.