FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru economy grew by faster-than-expected 4 pct in Nov-govt
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2016 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

Peru economy grew by faster-than-expected 4 pct in Nov-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew a faster-than-expected 3.96 percent in November from the same month a year earlier thanks to an ongoing surge in copper production and a rebound in fishing, state statistics agency Inei said Friday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 3.7 percent year-on-year pace. The official reading was the second fastest monthly expansion so far in 2015.

The annualized growth rate in November rose to 2.56 percent and the expansion registered so far in 2015 climbed to 2.74 percent from the same 11-month period in 2014.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.