Peru's economy grew 3 pct in October on year-govt
December 15, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 2 years ago

Peru's economy grew 3 pct in October on year-govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Peru’s economy grew 3.01 percent in October from the same month a year earlier on surging copper production that offset an ongoing slump in manufacturing and construction, state statistics agency Inei said Tuesday.

The official reading was slightly under a Reuters poll that had forecast a 3.10 percent expansion.

The economy expanded by 2.62 percent in the first 10 months of 2015 from the same period a year earlier and the annualized growth rate picked up to 2.25 percent, Inei said.

Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

