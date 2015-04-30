FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Peru sees economy growing between 3.5 and 4.5 pct this year
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 30, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

Peru sees economy growing between 3.5 and 4.5 pct this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Peruvian economy is expected to grow between 3.5 and 4.5 percent this year, rising to 5.5 percent in 2016, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The trade deficit is seen at around $2.3 billion in 2015, higher than the previous forecast for just over $2 billion, while the fiscal deficit is now expected to be the equivalent of around 2 percent of gross domestic product.

Peru, an exporter of copper, gold and silver, has seen a slowdown in its formerly booming economy, sparked by a fall in global commodities prices.

Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.