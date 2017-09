LIMA, April 12 (Reuters) - Peru’s finance minister Alonso Segura said on Tuesday that the country’s mining-fueled economy likely grew by more than 5 percent in February from the same month a year ago.

Official growth data for February is scheduled for release on Friday. Surging copper output from new mines has driven quickening growth in recent months. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)