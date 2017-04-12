DIARY - Today in Washington - April 17
1100/1500: The USDA releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains and oilseeds.
BUENOS AIRES, April 12 Peru's economy will grow around 3 percent in 2017, lower than the 3.8 percent previously expected due to the impact of deadly flood, Economy Minister Alfredo Thorne said on Wednesday in a presentation to Congress. Deadly floods and mudslides in the central and northern coasts of the country in March caused severe damage to infrastructure.
(Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen)
WASHINGTON, April 14 U.S. retail sales fell for a second straight month in March and consumer prices dropped for the first time in just over a year, underscoring the magnitude of the loss of economic growth momentum in the first quarter.